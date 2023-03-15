Adult, 3 kids die in fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has killed an adult man and three young children. The Sault Ste. Marie police and fire chiefs say in a news release posted on Facebook that the bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to range in age from 1 to 4 years old were recovered from the fire Tuesday morning. The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

