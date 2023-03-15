2 Florida men guilty of participating in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men have been convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 25-year-old Joshua Doolin and 39-year-old Michael Perkins were each found guilty of felony civil disorder and multiple other charges. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13. According to court documents, Doolin and Perkins joined with others objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. Authorities say mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump. Five people died in the violence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.