Yoon: Seoul-Tokyo ties key to address N Korea, supply chains

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for Japan to join his efforts to improve bilateral relations strained by historical grievances as he prepares to travel to Tokyo for a highly anticipated summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In written responses to questions provided by The Associated Press and other foreign media outlets, Yoon said tighter Seoul-Tokyo cooperation is crucial in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear threat and global supply chain vulnerabilities. The summit was confirmed after Yoon’s government last week took a major step toward improving ties by announcing plans to use local funds to compensate Koreans enslaved by Japan during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.