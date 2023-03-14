Quebec officials allege driver purposely rammed pedestrians

TORONTO (AP) — A 38-year-old Canadian man is facing two charges of dangerous driving causing death after after a pickup truck rammed into pedestrians, killing two men and injuring nine other people walking beside a road. Authorities said Tuesday that they expect additional charges, alleging the suspect purposely drove into pedestrians chosen at random. Three of those injured Monday are in critical condition. Police have declined to discuss a possible motive for the attack in the Quebec province town of Amqui. A senior government official familiar with the matter says the incident was not terrorism.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.