Prosecutor: No charges in fatal Kansas City police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who fatally shot a man at a convenience store nearly two years ago will not be charged with a crime, following a decision by a special prosecutor. Malcolm Johnson was killed in March 2021. Some civil rights, religious and community activists said the shooting of Johnson, who was Black, was part of a trend of officers in Missouri’s largest city killing Black men. They questioned if officers gave Johnson sufficient time to surrender before shooting him. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office announced Monday that no charges should be filed. Bell’s office took on the case after Jackson County prosecutors cited a conflict of interest.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JIM SALTER Associated Press

