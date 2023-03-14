Poland’s justice minister seen carrying pistol in his belt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s divisive justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has drawn surprised comments after a gust of wind revealed that he carries a gun tucked in his belt. Ziobro was laying a wreath at a ceremony in central Poland on Monday when the wind showed that he was carrying a Glock pistol. Ziobro says he has permission to carry a weapon and that he practices shooting at a range on weekends. Ziobro is head of a small party in the ruling right-wing coalition and has strong views, including support for the death penalty. He authored changes to the justice system that have put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.

