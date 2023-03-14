Netanyahu allies push on with bill to weaken Supreme Court

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has advanced a bill that would let lawmakers pass legislation that the Supreme Court cannot overturn. Lawmakers approved in an overnight session a key piece of the legislation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies’ proposed a judicial overhaul that has divided the country. The parliament also advanced a bill to protect the prime minister from being declared unfit for office. The bills still require additional votes to be enshrined in law. Netanyahu’s governing coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties has pressed ahead with its legislative blitz despite calls for compromise and demonstrations.

