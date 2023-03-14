Mongolia looks to copper to transform stagnant economy

BEIJING (AP) — Mongolia’s prime minister says the North Asian nation will channel revenue from rising copper exports into an economic development fund to reap more benefit from its mineral riches and root out corruption. Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene spoke to The Associated Press after attending the opening of a major expansion of the country’s biggest copper mine at Oyu Tolgoi in the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia. Oyu Tolgoi is the latest effort to generate prosperity from Mongolia’s copper, coal, gold and other minerals following three decades of complaints about economic malaise and corruption. Mongolia gets most of its export revenue from minerals and is benefiting from surging sales of electric cars whose motors use a lot of copper wire.

