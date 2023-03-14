Long-serving Cambodian leader Hun Sen hints at retirement

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has hinted strongly that he intends to step down as the country’s long-serving leader when a new government is installed after July’s general election. The 70-year-old Hun Sen has led Cambodia with an iron fist for 38 years. During the last election in 2018 he had vowed to stay in office for two more terms, until 2028. Since then he has spoken often of having his eldest son, Hun Manet, succeed him and appointed him to several high profile and important positions. Hun Sen has maintained power as an autocrat in a nominally democratic framework. His Cambodian People’s party, with a stranglehold on power, is certain to top the next polls after the largest opposition party was dissolved.

