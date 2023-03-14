German police: 2 children in custody over girl’s killing

Berlin (AP) — German police say two children are in custody suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl found dead earlier this week in the western town of Freudenberg. The girl, who was only identified by her first name Louise due to privacy reasons, went missing Saturday after visiting a friend. She was found stabbed to death on Sunday in a forest near a former railroad station after a massive search. Prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told reporters Tuesday that “the crime was committed by two children from the (victim’s) circle of acquaintances.” The suspects are 12 and 13 years old, below the age of criminal responsibility which is 14 in Germany. They were taken into custody of a youth welfare office.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.