Garbage tarnishes Paris luster as pension strike continues

PARIS (AP) — The City of Light is losing its luster with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers strike for a ninth day. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by two years. The malodorous perfume of rotting food has begun escaping from some rubbish bags and overflowing bins. Other French cities are having garbage problems, but the mess in Paris, the showcase of France, has quickly become emblematic of strikers’ discontent.

