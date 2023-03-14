Ex-sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses to be sentenced

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs is set to be sentenced. Victor Hill served as sheriff of Clayton County, just south of Atlanta. A jury in October convicted him on six of seven federal charges. Prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed with the court that he serve three years and 10 months in prison. Defense attorneys are asking for a sentence Tuesday of probation, home confinement and a fine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.