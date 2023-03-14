Dutch court convicts man of removing condom without consent

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch man has been convicted of removing his condom during sex without his partner’s consent, in the first trial in the Netherlands for so-called “stealthing.” However Dordrecht District Court acquitted the man Tuesday of a rape charge because it ruled that the sex was consensual. Other courts also have also tackled the phenomenon in recent years. In a case in Germany, a Berlin court in 2018 convicted a police officer of sexual assault and gave him an eight-month suspended sentence for secretly removing his condom during intercourse, and ordered him to pay damages of nearly 3,100 euros to the victim.

