Bosnia: Protest over draft law to recriminalize defamation

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of journalists and rights activists have protested outside parliament in Bosnia’s Serb-run part as lawmakers debated whether to advance a contested law which critics say would restrict freedom of expression and silence critical media. The draft law championed by the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, would recriminalize libel and insult offences, repealed in 2001, and introduce stiff fines of up to 60,000 euros ($64,000). That’s 100 times the average monthly salary in Bosnia. The draft law has prompted condemnation from European Union and U.S. officials, the global anti-corruption group Transparency International and others. The protest was held Tuesday in the northwestern town of Banja Luka.

