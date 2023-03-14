Skip to Content
Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The lines of attack in Wisconsin’s high stakes race for state Supreme Court are broadening beyond abortion with three weeks to go in the contest that is already the most expensive election of its kind. Democratic-endorsed candidate Janet Protasiewicz initially focused largely on abortion. But she is now going after her Republican-backed challenger, Dan Kelly, over work he did for the GOP, critical statements he made on Social Security and other issues. Kelly’s backers are largely trying to paint Protasiewicz as weak on crime. The winner in the April 4 election will determine majority control of the court. Kelly was to take questions from a panel of reporters Tuesday.

