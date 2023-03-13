Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the Rochester Main Street Armory say they are cooperating with the city as it investigates a deadly crowd surge that occurred there. Three people were trampled to death after the western New York venue’s GloRilla concert March 5. The Armory and its owner issued a statement Saturday. It says owner Scott Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes. Police say concertgoers surged toward the exits after the show after hearing gunshots. No evidence of gunfire has been found. The statement said the venue’s operators are devastated by the events.

