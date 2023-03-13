Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others. Sayfullo Saipov was convicted in January in the October 2017 attack that killed five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman. Without a unanimous jury decision on the death penalty Monday, Saipov will get an automatic sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole. Saipov drove a truck down the busy riverside path running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus. Saipov is an Uzbekistan citizen but lived in New Jersey. He sympathized with the Islamic State group.