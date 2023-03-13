Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer

NEW YORK (AP) — A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others. Sayfullo Saipov was convicted in January in the October 2017 attack that killed five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman. Without a unanimous jury decision on the death penalty Monday, Saipov will get an automatic sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole. Saipov drove a truck down the busy riverside path running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus. Saipov is an Uzbekistan citizen but lived in New Jersey. He sympathized with the Islamic State group.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.