Deputy, officer fatally shoot man in Washington standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a 58-year-old man has been fatally shot by police during a standoff in Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team said Monday that police in Everett went to a residence late Friday for a call in which a victim had visible injuries. Officers used a loudspeaker to call the suspect outside, but investigators say he looked out a window and didn’t respond. Investigators say police requested SWAT involvement, and during negotiation attempts, the man pointed a gun out the window. He then went into the backyard. Investigators say that around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, five SWAT team members entered the yard and gave commands, and two SWAT team members shot him.

