Alaska oil project approval adds yet another climate concern
By MATTHEW BROWN and BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval of a massive oil development in northern Alaska commits the U.S. to yet another decadeslong crude project. That’s raising alarm as scientists urge a halt on more fossil fuels to stem devastating climate change. ConocoPhillips’ Willow project was approved Monday and would result in at least 263 million tons of planet-warming gases over 30 years. Scientists say it’s moving the world in the wrong direction at a time when emission reductions are needed. But for Alaska, the project promises an economic boost. A bitter political dispute over the Alaska project has underscored Biden’s struggle to balance economic pressures against his pledges to curb fossil fuels.