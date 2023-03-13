5 dead, 3 wounded in attack on Nicaraguan indigenous group

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local authorities in Nicaragua say at least five members of an indigenous group were killed and three others wounded in an attack by suspected settlers over the weekend. Activist Amaru Ruiz said Monday that the attackers burned 16 houses in the community of Wilu, in northern Nicaragua, on Saturday. The victims belonged to the indigenous Mayangnas group. The killings mark the latest chapter in a years-long string of attacks on indigenous people in the area by settlers eager to claim their land. Such killings often go unpunished in Nicaragua, where many of the settlers are former soldiers.

