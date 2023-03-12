Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob. Some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We’re looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos. Sofia Carson, meanwhile, stunned in princess white, a custom Giambattista Valli ball gown with a form-fitting bodice and statement Chopard necklace of emeralds and diamonds. Monica Barbaro of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame, chose a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown in deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.