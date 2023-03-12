Micronesia’s president accuses China of ‘political warfare’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Micronesia’s president has accused China of “political warfare” in a letter to other national leaders. The Pacific island country has discussed switching diplomatic allegiance from China to Taiwan in exchange for $50 million. President David Panuelo says China has been using nefarious tactics, including spying and offering bribes, in an effort to ensure that if it goes to war with Taiwan, Micronesia would be aligned with China rather than the United States, or would at least abstain from taking sides. Panuelo sent the 13-page letter dated March 9, which was obtained by The Associated Press, to state governors and other political leaders of the Pacific nation. Taiwan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the specifics of Panuelo’s letter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.