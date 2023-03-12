Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case

Authorities say a former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student emailed threats to kill the children of students, staff members and professors. Online court and jail records say 32-year-old Arvin Raj Mathur was being held Sunday at the St. Clair County Jail in Michigan, where he was arrested after traveling to the U.S. from Copenhagen last week. Court records say Mathur used to study in the university’s anthropology department and sent threatening emails to nine people, most of them graduate students, staff or professors at the Madison campus. Authorities say he emailed an assistant anthropology professor saying in the subject line, “We are going to kill your daughters.”

