Fire damages part of Cambodian king’s residence near temple

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Fire has damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni while he was abroad. The blaze broke out Sunday night in the northwestern city of Siem Reap, damaging the roof of one of the smaller buildings in the royal complex. The 69-year-old king is currently in Beijing for routine medical checks. Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said there were no reports of anyone being injured. The residence is a large villa that serves as the official home of the king when he is in Siem Reap. The centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap is a famous historical site and one of the country’s main tourist attractions. King Sihamoni’s main residence is in the capital, Phnom Penh.

