At least 19 people killed in Congo by suspected extremists

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to a health fire and houses. The former governor of North Kivu province said in a Sunday interview with state media that gunmen suspected of being part of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked civilians in Kirindera town, ADF is a militia with links to the Islamic State group, and authorities in Congo have blamed it for the deaths of dozens of people in several North Kivu villages in recent days. A news agency linked to the Islamic State group posted a statement in which IS claimed responsibility for killing more than 35 “Christians” and wounding dozens in eastern Congo last week.

