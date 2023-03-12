Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump may hold a tight grasp on much of the Republican base, but there’s a notable minority of GOP voters who don’t consider themselves members of his “Make America Great Again” movement. Most did back party candidates in 2022, AP VoteCast shows. Still, the extensive national survey finds these Republicans made up a larger percentage of those who opted not to support a candidate in House races. And a sliver of them showed their opposition to Trump by backing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020 and Democratic House candidates in 2022. In a political climate where competitive elections are nationalized and decided by narrow margins, neither party can take these voters for granted.

