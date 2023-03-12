2 foreign tourists die in Kenya nature reserve crash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say two foreign tourists have died after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned in the Maasai Mara national reserve. The dead were German and Swiss nationals. Police said Sunday that the crash happened after the vehicle car got stuck in the mud and veered off the road on Saturday. One other tourist was injured and two others escaped unhurt. They were part of a tour group. But it wasn’t immediately clear who was driving the vehicle. The injured tourist was airlifted to a hospital in Kenyan capital Nairobi. Maasai Mara national reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.