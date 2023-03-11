US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general’s vaccine claims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida’s surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 risks are harmful to the public. The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Friday. Ladapo has recommended against men ages 18 to 39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that an analysis showed an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths. In their letter, the federal agencies debunked the analysis’ conclusion. Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with DeSantis in opposing health policies embraced by the federal government.

