Jehovah’s Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police

BERLIN (AP) — The Jehovah’s Witnesses have expressed shock over the deadly shooting at one of the group’s halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German police for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention. A gunman shot dead six members of the Hamburg congregation and wounded eight others before killing himself late Thursday. , The victims included a woman who lost her unborn child. The shooting drew widespread condemnation and calls for a tightening of Germany’s firearms laws. In a statement, the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany confirmed that the man police identified as the gunman was a former member who left the church voluntarily two years ago.

