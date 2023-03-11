Skip to Content
Houston joins cities fighting potential state takeovers

By JUAN A. LOZANO and PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston is bracing for a decision on whether the state will seize control of its nearly 200,000-student school district. Mayor Sylvester Turner raised alarms this month when he said at a City Council meeting that a takeover of the eighth-largest school district in the U.S. could be imminent, citing conversations with Houston lawmakers. The district has been under threat of a takeover for four years, but state education officials have not said when a decision will be made. Education experts say a takeover of Houston’s schools would be one of the largest state interventions ever in the U.S.

