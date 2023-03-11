Bill banning marriages under age 16 passes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A child marriage bill is heading to the West Virginia governor’s desk after lawmakers agreed to let 16- and 17-year-olds get married with restrictions. The House of Delegates passed the bill without debate Saturday, a day after the Senate endorsed it. Currently, children can marry as young as 16 with parental consent and anyone younger than that regardless of age can get married with a judge’s waiver. The bill removes the possibility that anyone younger than 16 could marry. Those ages 16 and 17 would have to obtain parental consent and they couldn’t marry someone more than four years older than them.

