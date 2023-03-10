U.S. charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet
CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. charity has called on Egypt to release a well-known poet and songwriter who is on a hunger strike against his incarceration. Pen America demanded that Egyptian authorities release Galal al-Behairy, who was first detained in 2018 and later handed a three-year sentence for spreading false news and insulting Egypt’s military. The poet wrote in a leaked letter that he would refuse food and medication until he secured his freedom. The strike comes months after another well-known imprisoned dissident’s hunger strike shadowed the World Climate Summit, which Egypt hosted. Egypt’s government has in recent years jailed thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists.