Poland lawmakers back EU-sought liberalized wind energy law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved a new law relaxing the rules for the installation onshore wind turbines, a move that was urged by the European Union. The law approved late Thursday allows for turbines to be built no less than 700 meters (765 yards) from houses, which is less restrictive than the previous rule of 10 times the turbine’s height. Originally, the minimum distance was planned at 500 meters, but it was raised due to disputes inside the ruling coalition, which in general does not favor wind energy. Critics say the new law, which still needs approval from the nation’s president, is still limiting the number of potential locations. The EU has not yet commented.

