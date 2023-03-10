Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler. Friday’s shooting came just hours after a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded Israelis in downtown Tel Aviv. It was the latest incident to grip Israel and the West Bank in one of the deadliest periods of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in recent years. Hours earlier, Israeli security forces entered the Palestinian village of Naalin and prepared to demolish the family house of the Palestinian suspected of carrying out the shooting in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.