Juul to pay Chicago $23.8M for underage vaping settlement
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
CHICAGO (AP) — E-cigarette company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed harmful vaping products to underage users, the city announced Friday. The city will use the money for youth prevention and reduction programs, education and outreach, according to a press release. The settlement is the latest payout from the embattled e-cigarrette giant, which laid off hundreds of workers and settled thousands of lawsuits brought by families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes last year.