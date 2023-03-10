French, British leaders meet in efforts to mend relations
By SYLVIE CORBET and JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are to meet in Paris for a summit aimed at mending relations following post-Brexit tensions; improving military and business ties; and toughening efforts against Channel migrant crossings. The French-British summit is the first since 2018. It is set to show a “new chapter” in the relations between the two countries is opening, according to the Elysee. Relations between the U.K. and France have chilled amid post-Brexit wrangling over fishing rights and other issues. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought Britain and its European neighbors closer together in support of Kyiv, and the mood improved after the pragmatic, technocratic Sunak took office in October.