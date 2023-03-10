College removes partial Malcolm X quote that sparked protest
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has removed a partial Malcolm X quote from the facade of its main library that some people say misrepresented the fuller meaning of the civil rights leader’s message. The university in a statement Friday says the inscription on the Robert L. Carothers Library installed in 1992 and was meant to be a tribute. Instead, it led to the takeover of a campus building. The protesters held a 30-year reunion in November, and it was at that time that school President Marc Parlange pledged to have the quote removed. The work to remove the quote started this week.