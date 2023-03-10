China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

BEIJING (AP) — China has condemned a plan by Japan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries. China has made similar complaints on a regular basis in the past, but has not said how it would respond if Japan goes ahead with the planned release. China, which Japan invaded in the first half of the last century, has been a constant critic of Tokyo and its security alliance with the U.S., with the ruling Communist Party frequently invoking historical wrongs to rally domestic support and undermine Japan’s global standing. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called Japan’s behavior “extremely irresponsible.”

