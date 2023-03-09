UN signs deal to salvage stranded oil from tanker off Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it has signed an agreement to purchase a very large vessel that can transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude now stranded in a rusting old tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen. It’s the first step in an eventual operation to evacuate the cargo and eliminate the threat of massive environmental damage from a possible oil spill or explosion. The administrator of the U.N. Development Program told a news conference on Thursday that the agreement had been signed with Euronav, the world’s largest independent tanker company. He said the ship-to-ship transfer could start in early May.

