Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from last month’s fiery train derailment. Senators are investigating railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster. In remarks prepared for Thursday’s hearing, CEO Alan Shaw says he is “deeply sorry” for the impact of the derailment. He says the railroad will “do the right thing” and commit $20 million to the response and voluntary safety upgrades. But a bipartisan group of senators wants to impose new regulations on railroads.

By STEPHEN GROVES and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.