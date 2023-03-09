3 mine workers die in Spain after being trapped underground

MADRID (AP) — Spanish firefighters say that three workers died after becoming trapped 900 meters (3,000 feet) underground in a potash mine in the northeastern Catalonia region. The three were working at the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Barcelona. A police official said that land collapsed inside the mine just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST). The mine is operated by the Iberpotash company and owned by Tel Aviv-based ICL Group.

