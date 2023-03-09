Kansas nears ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has given final approval to a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. Supporters appeared Thursday to have the votes to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The Senate voted 28-11 to approve the bill imposing the ban for K-12, college and club sports. The House had approved it two weeks earlier. Kelly vetoed two previous versions. She narrowly won reelection last year after Republicans made transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports a big issue. But supporters of the ban appeared to pick up enough legislative seats last year for the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override a veto.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.