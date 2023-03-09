Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers have broken into a Washington, D.C. health insurance marketplace and stolen sensitive personal data including Social Security numbers and home addresses of members of Congress, their employees and family members. The House leadership says the size and scope of the impact “could be extraordinary.” DC Health Link, which runs the exchange, confirmed an unspecified number of customers were affected. It said it was offering identity theft service and credit monitoring. Some 11,000 of the exchange’s participants work in the House and Senate or are relatives. In a letter the exchange’s director posted to Twitter on Thursday the House leadership said the breach significantly increases the risk of identity theft, financial crimes, and physical threats to those affected.

By LISA MASCARO and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

