German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say an 18-year-old man suspected of having planned an extremist attack in Frankfurt has been arrested near Germany’s border with Austria. Authorities said Thursday that he was attempting to leave the country for Iraq and join the Islamic State group. The German citizen with Moroccan roots grew up in Germany. He was arrested on Wednesday at a highway rest area near Passau. The arrest stemmed from an investigation that started last summer. The teenager is accused of having planned an attack in Frankfurt and having researched how to build explosive devices online and of procuring a stabbing weapon that he kept in his parents’ garage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.