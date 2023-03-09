Ex-Goldman Sachs banker gets 10 year sentence in 1MDB fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in looting a Malaysian development fund. The stolen money paid for billions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks that were used to finance lavish parties, a superyacht, premium real estate and even the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Roger Ng was convicted last April by a U.S. District Court jury in Brooklyn. He was sentenced on Thursday. He continues to deny charges that he conspired with two other people to launder money and violate two anti-bribery laws.

