At least 36 people killed by extremists in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s military said Thursday at least 36 people were killed by extremists in the country’s conflict-riddled east. The Allied Democratic Forces, a group with links to the Islamic State group, killed civilians in Mukondi village in North Kivu province. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources and some to protect their communities. The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but has recently extended its operations into neighboring Ituri province and to the regional capital, Goma. The group is accused by the U.N. and rights groups of targeting, maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children.

