Arkansas Senate advances bill banning affirmative action

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill moving through the Arkansas Legislature aims to end affirmative action by state and local agencies, but opponents say it could threaten a host of programs. The majority-Republican Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a bill prohibiting discrimination or preferential treatment on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. The measure now heads to the majority-Republican House. The bill’s sponsor has portrayed it as an effort to address discrimination. But opponents say it would have far-reaching effects on programs such as health initiatives and support for historically Black colleges. The bill gives state agencies two years to comply.

