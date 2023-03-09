Anxiety, fear fill West Virginia’s transgender-health clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Doctors in West Virginia say transgender health care that could soon be banned in the state is just as essential as the other lifesaving services they provide. Lawmakers have ignored their pleas and are preparing to vote this week on a bill that would outlaw certain health care for transgender youths. That includes hormone therapy and puberty blockers. West Virginia is purported to have the highest number of transgender youths per capita and some of the nation’s worst health outcomes. State lawmakers and West Virginia’s largest health care provider are at odds over how and when to treat adolescents with gender dysphoria.

