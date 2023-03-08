U.S. gets warrant to seize Russian company’s Boeing 737

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court in New York has authorized the seizure of a $25 million Boeing 737 owned by a Russian energy company, citing U.S. sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The aircraft is owned by PJSC Rosneft Oil Co., headquartered in Moscow and led by sanctioned oligarch Igor Ivanovich Sechin. The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn said Wednesday the company violated sanctions that bar U.S.-built planes from entering Russia without a license. Authorities say the plane has left and reentered Russia several times since last year. It was last in the U.S. in 2014. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.