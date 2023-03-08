Tanzania’s 1st female president praises political tolerance

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan says that as the East African country’s first female leader, she has brought a new level of political tolerance to the nation. Hassan spoke at a rally for International Women’s Day on Wednesday which had been organized by an opposition party. More than 3,000 women were at the event including leaders from 19 opposition parties. Hassan said Tanzania’s “opposition is lucky that it is a woman president in charge because if a misunderstanding occurs, I will stand for peace and make the men settle their egos.” Her words were welcomed with cheers, singing and dancing.

